Fisher Whiting Memorial Library will host a program with historian and author Michael Eckers. The program will be Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m., at the library.
America’s Greatest Generation, born shortly after the First World War, raised in the Great Depression, to fight the Second World War, and build our nation into the mightiest power history has know.
As fighting raged around the globe, from tiny atolls in the Pacific Ocean to the great land mass of Europe, here at home another war was being fought. It felt like nearly everything was rationed, scrap drives turned old tires, and chewing gum wrapper foil into weapons of war.
Victory Gardens and “Meatless Tuesdays” helped America stretch food resources while agriculture boomed. The Arsenal of Democracy turned out everything from battleships to belt buckles, expanding new sources of labor like “Rosie the Riveter.” Men who would not fight (Conscientious Objectors) volunteered for starvation studies to help bring back to health those who could no longer fight.
Every American was involved in the war against the Axis Powers.
Eckers is from Ellsworth. Besides writing, Eckers enjoys sharing his knowledge of our history through his speaking engagements. He brings with him an engaging style of presentation, combining serious learning with enjoyable anecdotes.
