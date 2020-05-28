Woodbury County Conservation Board reminds the public that the Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds opened on May 21 to self-contained camper units. No tents will be allowed. Restrooms and shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and Nature Center will remain closed.
The Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks including Little Sioux Park; Bigelow Park – Browns Lake; Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area ARE NOT Iowa State Parks and WILL NOT follow the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ proclamation. Please review the rules below for the Woodbury County Parks.
The opening of campgrounds is under Level One Restricted Status. This is defined as Level 1 – Restricted Camping and Facilities Closed:
• Open campgrounds to self-contained units only, with a fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank.
• Campground restrooms/showers remain closed.
• Visitors will not be allowed in the campground; only those occupying campsites allowed.
• Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.
• Campgrounds open to 50% capacity.
• No groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be enforced by the park law enforcement staff.
• Firewood sales shall be provided; Exact change or check is required for payment.
• Playgrounds are to remain closed.
• Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended (refunds given).
• County conservation offices, visitor and nature centers to remain closed.
“We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing,” stated Heissel. “If rules are not followed we will close campground facilities again.”
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching, and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.
All citizens are urged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.
Educational events, programs, and Nature Center rentals are cancelled until further notice. Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org/ and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
