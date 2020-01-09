A head-on collision on Highway 141 west of Mapleton injured two Mapleton residents Monday evening, Jan. 6.
According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, Lawrence Nelson, 93, of Mapleton was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala on Highway 141 west of Plum Avenue at 5:56 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tari Kay Miller, 26, of Mapleton, head-on.
Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City by Wing Air Rescue of Sioux City, while Miller was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City by Mapleton Rescue.
According to the ISP Crash Report, both lives were saved by seatbelts.
Assisting the Iowa State Patrol at the scene were the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Mapleton Police Department, Mapleton Fire and Rescue Department, and Wings Air Rescue.
The accident is under further investigation.
