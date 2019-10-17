Teacher donates hair to honor student

MVAO Teacher Sarah Schmidt recently donated 10 inches of her hair to Children with Hair Loss in honor of one of her students, Kylee Doty, who has battled cancer.
“I have worked with Kylee through the school since she was a kindergartner, and we have created a close bond,” said Schmidt. “I knew that I wanted to do this to honor her and any other students who are unable to grow their own full head of hair due to a medical condition or treatment.”
Schmidt got the idea to donate her hair last year after Kylee had received her first wig. She contacted Kylee’s mom, Megan Doty, last spring to find out where Kylee had gotten it from to make sure that she could potentially be a donor for Kylee herself.
Kylee said she loves that her teacher donated hair that could be a part of her next wig.
Each year, Schmidt always grows out her hair to prepare for the motorcycle season.
“I usually cut it in the fall after our last motorcycle ride and let it grow the remainder of the year,” Schmidt said.
Last May, Schmidt went to Patty Sanderson at the Cutting Edge and told her how she needed to take the layers out of she hair in order to prepare to donate.
Schmidt continued growing her hair out until the end of September to make sure that she had more than eight inches of hair to donate. She donated a total of 10 inches.
The only other time Schmidt has grown her hair out long enough to donate was for her wedding, but after making this donation, Schmidt said she can see herself donating more often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.