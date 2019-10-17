On Sept. 19, the Immanuel Lutheran Preschool and SWVPP program in Schleswig held their annual Family Night.
The Schleswig City Park was the location for the night that was filled with laughter, food, and great memories. Members of Schleswig’s Immanuel Lutheran Church Mission Board served a meal for the preschool families to enjoy.
One of the activities for the families to do together was a “Selfie Scavenger Hunt” where the entire family had to take a selfie by various objects with certain color, letters, location, etc.
The closing activity was a Family Tree picture made of hand prints of the family members. It was a wonderful time of learning and having fun in the process.
