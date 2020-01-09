The Basic Fund, Inc. sponsored the Christmas Tree of Lights in Schleswig during the holiday season. Funds from the memorial will be used to support worthwhile community projects.
The following list of those who have helped support this fundraiser. Listed first is the memorialized and second is the donor.
All Veterans; American Legion #645
Herbert and Arlene Teut; Nancy Bielenberg
Fred and Judy Teut Glover; Nancy Bielenberg
Gary Teut; Nancy Bielenberg
Loved Family and Friends; Mike and Tracy Beeck
Wilma Brockman; Bill and Kim Brockman Terry and Lori Brockman
Family and Loved Ones; Tim and Lila Bubke and family
Class Mates; Schleswig Class of 1969
John McClellan; Julie Christie
Theo A and Leona Aldag; Larry and Joann Clausen
Andrew and Bernice Clausen; Larry and Joann Clausen
Donald J and Dorothy Clausen; Daughters Darlis, Debbie and Denise
Loved Ones; Jerry and Barb Ernst
Merle Ernst; Lois Ernst
Marlene Fredericks; Leroy Fredericks and Family
Virgene Fredericks; Richard Fredericks and Family
All Family Members; Zola Friedrichsen
Jurgen and Lena Grill; Larry Grill
Louie and Julia Grill; Larry Grill
Octavus and Erma Grill; Larry Grill
Bud and LaJune Obrecht; Linda Henningsen
James and Marlyn Else; Vicki Huebner
Loved Ones; Buckwheat and Merry Jacoby
Leslie and Eileen Grell; Loren and Janice Jepsen
Raymond and Lucille Jepsen; Loren and Janice Jepsen
Betty Johannsen; Murlin Johannsen
Alice Johnson; Roy Johnson
Donation; BJ Kamigaki
Betty Johannsen; Leisha Kragel
Hugo and Adela Jensen; Joyce Petersen
Bill Petersen; Joyce Petersen
Clifford H Reimers; Loretta M Reimers
Herman E Reimers; Loretta M Reimers
John H and Ottilie A Reimers; Loretta M Reimers
William T and Esther M Reimers; Loretta M Reimers
Erwin A Riessen; Elfie and Joann Riessen
Deceased Family and Loved Ones; Elfie and Joann Riessen
Harold and Emmy Riessen; Harry and Kay Riessen
Dan Ruser; Dorothy Ruser and Family
Stan and Lucille Ruser; Dorothy Ruser and Family
Milroy Groth; Gene and Marlene Schneider
Hans Schneider; Gene and Marlene Schneider
Helen Schneider; Gene and Marlene Schneider
Jenny Schneider; Gene and Marlene Schneider
Wm and Olinda Schultz; Gene and Marlene Schneider
Loved Ones; Curt and Jan Schultz
Bruce and Alvera Hanneman; Diana Schultz and Family
Marlowe Schultz; Diana Schultz and Family
Loved Ones; James and Cheri Streck
Church Members; UCC Christian Service Fund
All Veterans; VFW Auxiliary #3930
All Deceased Veterans; VFW Post #3930
Loved Ones; Alan and Kathy Weiss
The Christmas Tree of Lights in Schleswig was successful. The Basic Fund, Inc. Board would like to thank everyone for their support and donations.
