LifeServe Blood Center is urging blood donors to roll up a sleeve to save local hospital patients this September.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In order to make sure LifeServe’s hospital partners’ needs are met, blood donors, whether first time or gallon level, are needed each and every day.
Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s no substitute available, so if a hospital patient in our area needs a transfusion, that blood comes directly from LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.
Roll up a sleeve this month at a blood drive in your community. You never know who you’ll be saving: it could be a community member, neighbor, or even a loved one!
A Schleswig Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, from 2-5:30 p.m., at Schleswig Community Building, 204 Second St. in Schleswig.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.