Schleswig BASIC Fund grant awards

Schleswig BASIC Fund met Jan. 7 at the Schleswig Public Library and grant money totaling $10,720.59 was distributed. Pictured are representatives from the organizations that received funds. Front row: Crossroads of Crawford County, Janette Clausen, $947.06; Schleswig Rec, Angie Wiebers, $994.12; Schleswig Visionary Committee, Bev Peters, $994.12; Walking Trail, Elaine Teut, $900; and Schleswig Business Club, Julie Teut, $1,000. Back row: Schleswig Enterprise (Community Building), Tim Bubke, $1,000; Schleswig Pool, BJ Kamigaki, $800; Trinity Lutheran Grant Cemetery, Anne Abbe, $970.59; Morgan Cemetery, Murlin Johannsen, $900; Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Amanda Bruhn, $982.35; American Legion Post 645, Richard Fredericks, $250; and Schleswig Library Trustee, Richard Fredericks, $982.35. The BASIC Fund committee thanks everyone who supports this community organization. This organization helps the town grow with funding projects.
