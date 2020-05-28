Iowa’s top academic students were chosen for the 2020 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Program. This awards program presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Governor’s office, and the Iowa Farm Bureau, started this recognition program back in 2003.
A total of 424 students were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers.
Cody Rosburg, son of Russell and Heather Rosburg, was chosen as MVAOCOU’s 2020 Governor’s Scholar.
Students from the area receiving the award:
• Denison-Schleswig: Joshua Ahrenholtz and Sahira Vergara
• Kingsley-Pierson: Eva McCoy
• Lawton-Bronson: Bailey McKenna
• Missouri Valley: Emma Anunson
• OA-BCIG: Sarah Petersen
• Ridge View: Russell Brummer
• River Valley: Carissa Burnham
• West Harrison: Karter Nelson
• West Monona: Alexis Lander
• Westwood: James Mendenhall
• Woodbury Central: Gracia Widman
All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement. In addition, each student’s most influential teacher will receive a certificate of appreciation.
The in-person ceremony for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing guidelines concerning public gatherings. The student honorees are being announced via social media and the IHSAA website.
“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in school activities, help develop outstanding young leaders,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating stated.
More than 99 percent of the group participates in extra-curricular school activities, and more than 60 percent plan to pursue a post-secondary education in Iowa.
