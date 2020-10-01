A special ceremony was held in Soldier on Friday, Sept. 18, in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The ceremony was held at the Soldier Honor Roll Memorial.
The ceremony was presented by the Soldier American Legion Auxiliary and Soldier/Ute American Legion Color Guard.
Pastor Marsha Smith led those in attendance in the opening prayer. Gwen Clemon explained the meaning of POW/MIA Day.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is celebrated on the third Friday of every September. In 1979, Congress and the President passed a resolution making it official after families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.
The first Recognition Day commemoration was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Most ceremonies since then have been held at the Pentagon, and many smaller ceremonies have popped up across the nation.
People in attendance at Soldier’s ceremony received a POW/MIA bracelet given out by the Auxiliary and Clemon shared statistics of POW/MIA in relationship to American Wars.
The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that American remember to stand behind those who served and to make sure we do everything we can to account for those who have never returned.
According to a Congressional Research Service report on POWs:
• 130,201 World War II service members were imprisoned; 14,072 them died.
• 7,140 Korean War service members were imprisoned; 2,701 of them died.
• 725 Vietnam War service members were imprisoned; 64 of them died.
• 37 service members were imprisoned during conflicts since 1991, including both Gulf wars; none are still in captivity.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency: 83,114 American who fought in those wars are still missing, including: 73,515 from World War II (an approximate number due to limited or conflicting data); 7,841 from the Korean War; 1,626 from Vietnam; 126 from the Cold War and six from conflicts since 1991.
Susan Ahart presented the Missing Man Table during the ceremony. Each item on the table has a meaning behind it.
Auxiliary members led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance as Ray Holst and Dennis McQueen presented the colors and retired them.
Sandy Harris, Auxiliary Member provided the information.
