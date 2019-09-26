“Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” is a nutrition and wellness program for adults age 60+.
Nutrition risk assessments of older Iowans that live independently revealed that nearly one out of four are at risk for malnutrition or are malnourished.
The Stay Independent series provides research-based nutrition and wellness information intended to help reduce their nutritional risk and sarcopenia (age-related muscle wasting). Stay Independent is comprised of four lessons – Three Meals a Day, Feast on Fruits and Vegetables, Power Up with Protein, and Exercise Your Independence, as well as an additional fifth lesson, “Cooking for One or Two.”
The program will be delivered in-depth by Monona County Extension Program Assistant Megan Wimmer. Stay Independent will be offered at Center Heights in Onawa at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. The sessions will last about 30-40 minutes and will include tasting healthy recipes.
Call the Monona County Extension Office at 712-423-2175 to signup today.
