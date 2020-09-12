Residents in Monona County went to the polls on March 3 to vote on a $6.2 million bond for the construction of a new public safety facility.
While the vote was close, the bond fell short of the 60% margin needed to pass. The results from the Monona County Auditor for the jail bond special election was YES – 56.99%; NO – 43.01%.
The tentative plan was for the bond issue to be up for bond again in September.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said the jail committee has not had a meeting. He said they do plan on having a meeting in the next several weeks to try and see what changes can be made. ‘
Back in March after the election, Pratt said he feels the jail committee had gotten the right information out, and they haven’t heard any negative comments against the project. The sheriff’s office held an open house in February at the jail.
Pratt said the safety center project could possibly go to a bond vote again in March 2021.
