Traffic on Highway 141 was busier than normal on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, as people traveled the route from Sloan to Grimes for the 18th annual Highway 141 Garage Sales.
The streets of Mapleton were packed with vehicles lining both sides of the street in some places while people made their way to different sales and signs were posted all around town. Some vehicles were even pulling trailers.
People seemed to follow social distancing guidelines, and a number of garage sale-goers wore masks.
I spent an hour Friday morning stopping at different garage sales to see what people were looking for and see why they wanted to go on the Highway 141 Garage Sales.
The first couple I talked to was from Manson. They got an early start in the morning and took Highway 20 over to Holstein and came down through Battle Creek to make their way to Mapleton to start their journey.
They have been on the Hwy. 141 garage sales about three or four times.
“We look for anything cheap,” the wife said, mostly look for old antiques.
In October, they will celebrate their 58th anniversary.
“We work really hard, and we haven’t been able to go anywhere, so this is our day out,” the husband said.
One shopper at the rummage sale at St. John’s United Methodist Church said she was just hitting the garage sales in Mapleton on Friday, and on Saturday, she was heading to Des Moines via Hwy. 141.
“You always find something different,” she said.
Next, I meet a mother/ daughter team that left Des Moines at 5 a.m. Friday morning. They don’t stop until the clock hits 8 a.m. and then they start shopping. They planned to go all the way to Sloan and then start their way back. They do the whole trip in just one day.
The duo goes on the Hwy. 141 garage sales every year and just enjoy having a good time going on it.
The mom mainly looks for items for her yard.
“I have things in my yard that are one of a kind and you’re not going to find them any other place,” she said.
The daughter said she has 10 grandchildren and said “so whatever happens, happens” when she stops at the garage sales.
A local Mapleton couple was also out and about as they were excited to just get out and get away from home for the day.
“You just have to dig a little bit because you don’t know what you’re going to find,” she said. They didn’t know which direction (town) they were going next.
They have been on both sides of the Hwy. 141 garage sales as shoppers and sellers held a couple Hwy. 141 garage sales themselves.
“It’s really fun because the people come from clear up in the Dakotas,” she added. “We’ve had people from Colorado, North Dakota; they plan their vacations around this event.”
Some people even get a hotel room and spend the night.
Judi Castle and her family have had a stop on the Hwy. 141 garage sales since Mapleton was added to the route.
Lots of people from all over have stopped at their garage sale. Some have come from Illinois and Minnesota. She said people look for a variety of things from clothes to home decor, dishes, shoes, “anything and everything.”
Even though having a garage sale is a lot of work, she said it’s interesting to visit with people to see where they started and where they are from.
