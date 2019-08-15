Five local acts have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 60th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search in Des Moines.
Two local acts in the Sprout Division (Ages 2-12) advanced. They are:
• Tap quintet of Saige Raasch (9), Anna Galvin (11), Marley Boettger (10), Lauryn Muff (12), and Keagan Eischeid (9), Odebolt/Charter Oak/Schleswig/Dow City/Manning in the Sprout division (ages 2-12)
• Tap quintet of Lauren Herrig (12), Gracie Schillerberg (11), Emily Gehlsen (11), Addison Houston (11), Lexie Wiese (11), Denison/Schleswig.
• Tap Dance Solo – Brigid Bonner, 11, Denison.
Senior Division (ages 13-21) advancing to the semi-final round include:
• Tap quintet of Kira Langenfield (15), Parker Bekkerus (16), Jinessa Lewis (15) and Cameron Buck (18), Denison/Schleswig/Harlan.
• Acrobatic Quartet of Ashlyn Herrig (14), Elli Heiden (13), Jordyn Linn (13), Mary Clare Matthews (14), Denison/Schleswig.
The groups will perform again on Thursday, Aug. 15; Friday, Aug. 16; or Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960.
Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.
The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m., on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor CW Iowa 23.
More than $17,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.
