The late Judy Mulder of Monona County was inducted into the 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony held on Sunday, Aug. 23. Eighty-six Iowa counties participated this year and selected 117 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H.
Inductees received a certificate signed by Iowa State University Vice President of Extension and Outreach, Dr. John Lawrence, State 4-H Program Leader, Dr. Debbie Nistler, and Iowa 4H Foundation President, Vicki Heiller.
Judy Mulder was not a 4-H’er when younger, but was involved in Girl Scouts and became a teacher working with preschool children with Special Needs for 30 years at the Maple Valley School in Mapleton. She became involved with 4-H in 2005, being on the 4-H Youth Committee until 2018 when she became ill, was a leader of the 4-H Clover Kids Club for five years and was awarded Honorary 4-H Member in 2015.
Judy was a wonderful advocate for animal rescue and adoption, a member of the Mapleton Fisher-Whiting Friends of the Library, on the Mapleton Rebuild and Recover Board, and very active in her church.
Judy passed away in 2019 after losing her battle with cancer, but she had a great impact on many children, her community, church, and many organizations that she supported.
“Judy Mulder's contribution to 4-H was widely felt,” said Nancy McGrain, ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H County Youth Coordinator.
Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program, said Nancy. Many inductees serve as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones, or ISU Extension and Outreach staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.
“We are honored to celebrate the impact these individuals have had on the lives of thousands of young people,” shared Emily Saveraid, Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director.
“The amazing generosity and contributions that this year’s honorees made on the 4-H youth in Iowa is truly remarkable and inspiring,” said Tillie Good, Iowa 4-H stakeholder and partnership development manager.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. Information about this year’s inductees, as well as previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”
