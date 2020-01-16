Over the course of the last two and half years, a jail committee has been working diligently to address concerns at the Monona County Law Enforcement center in the area of the jail.
The center recently turned 46 years old, and the growing population of inmates in the jail has pushed the jail to capacity and beyond in the last several years. The jail, which was built to house 12 inmates, has seen a consistent daily inmate population of over 13 inmates with a high of 22 inmates.
When the number of inmates reaches the bed space of 12, inmates need to be shipped to neighboring facilities at a cost of $55 a day. The Sheriff’s Office has paid in excess of $6,000 a month on several occasions to house inmates in other counties.
Over the last several years, the state jail inspections have listed the inability to properly classify inmates; age of the facility; overall security of inmates, staff, and citizens; and the overcrowding as issues that need to be addressed immediately.
Because of the state inspections reports, the jail committee was formed and began working on ways to make corrective actions to make the jail become complaint with state code.
The Jail Committee had a need assessment completed, which showed that in 40 years, Monona County should have a facility that would hold at least 50-60 inmates based on current inmate populations and trends. The committee has worked with a construction consultant and architect and has come up with a proposed solution.
The Jail Committee is proposing that a new Public Safety Center be constructed on the northeast side of the courthouse square, which would meet the needs for the county for the next 40 years.
The new facility would have the ability to hold 32 inmates and be able to classify 10 different types of inmates now, with a future expandability to 66 inmates at minimal costs in the future.
The new facility would also house the administrative offices for the Sheriff’s Office and Onawa Police Department and be attached to the courthouse. The cost of this new facility would not exceed $6.2 million.
The Jail Committee made their recommendations to the Monona County Board of Supervisors, and the board accepted these recommendations at their regular board meeting. The board then made a resolution on Jan. 6 stating that they would place a bond measure for construction of a new public safety facility not to exceed $6.2 million to vote. The bond vote is scheduled for March 3, and all Monona County residents will have the ability to vote on the project, and the measure must pass by 60% margin.
There are two town hall meetings scheduled at this time where the Jail Committee, construction consultant, and architect will be present to answer questions, give impact costs, and listen to concerns. Those dates are Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Mapleton Community Building and Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Onawa Community Building.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Jail Committee are also planning on attending city council meetings in the county to explain to the councils the cost impact to citizens and need for the facility.
The Jail Committee and the Sheriff’s Office staff are willing to come and share the details of the project and the cost impact with citizens. You can stop by the Sheriff’s Office and see the plans and get information during business hours, or you can also ask to have someone come and give a presentation to groups or concerned citizens by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 712-443-1414.
The Sheriff’s Office has put together a Facebook page “Monona County Safety Center Project” that will contain information about the project.
