Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following students from the area were recognized for their academic success.
• Shawn Patrick Flanigan of Mapleton, fourth year, Mechanical Engineering.
• Alvin D. Pegram of Mapleton, second year, Agricultural Business.
• Jacob Daniel Schaffer of Mapleton, third year, Finance.
• Alyssa Marie Scott of Mapleton, fourth year, Animal Science.
• Danielle Rose Steffes of Mapleton, second year, Pre-Graphic Design.
• Jena Louise Nahnsen of Schleswig, fourth year, Music.
• Jesse Tyler Hupp of Soldier, third year, Industrial Engineering.
• Mandy Mae Meseck of Ute, third year, Criminal Justice Studies.
• Jessica Esta Meseck of Charter Oak, fourth year, Animal Science.
• Isaac Henry Linn of Correctionville, second year, Agricultural Engineering.
• Melanie Jane Trepa of Onawa, fourth year, Public Relations.
• Connor Grady Garrett of Arion, fourth year, Agronomy.
