This spring, the city park in Ute has received updates to its shelter house and received a new piece of equipment.
Lonnie Carlson, the city maintenance man, saw a poster online of a piece of playground equipment for sale in Minnesota. The owner had purchased the equipment from a church/school, but didn’t put it up and decided to sell it.
A volunteer went to Minnesota to pick it up and brought it back to Ute to be installed, and Carlson painted the equipment.
Carlson said the piece of equipment normally costs about $60,000. The city got it for $8,500.
Three little pieces of equipment where added to the park two years ago.
Also new to the park is the addition of men’s and women’s restrooms in the shelter house. A new kitchenette was also installed. The Ute RAGBRAI committee had some money left over and decided to do something for the park.
The kitchenette includes a sink and cupboards, and it will have a stove and refrigerator.
“It will be a nice little addition to the park,” Carlson said.
People use the shelter house for bridal showers, graduation parties, and birthday parties.
In addition to the money from the RAGBRAI committee, they also received a $7,400 grant from Monona County Community Partners Foundation to help with the project. The City of Ute provided the additional funds needed. Carlson said it was about a $40,000 project in all.
Corey Abbott did the concrete work and built the structure, and Dunlap Plumbing did all of the water and sewer lines.
Previously, the park only had one restroom, which Carlson said wasn’t very good. This fall, the old bathroom will be taken out. The bathrooms are open all the time.
Carlson will be laying grass seed out around the area and will be planting a couple trees for shade.
He added that next year they plan to add some steel to the sides of the shelter house.
