West Central Community Action will be taking applications for heating assistance for families in Monona County at the Mapleton City Hall.
Brenda Howland, WCCA Outreach Manager, will be in Mapleton on three Wednesdays in October, the 16th, the 23rd, and the 30th, for the elderly/disabled to apply.
All others are eligible to apply beginning in November, and Brenda will be at the Mapleton City Hall on Wednesdays starting Nov. 7 and continuing through Dec. 11.
The hours for applications are 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on the above-mentioned Wednesdays. This year, appointments are REQUIRED. Call 712-423-2603 for your appointment.
Anyone wanting to apply will need to bring proof of their income for the past 30 days or the last year, their current heating bill, and their current electric bill.
New applicants MUST provide Social Security Cards for ALL household members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.