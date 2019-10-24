Do you know how to write a book about texture? Fourteen kindergarten students through fourth graders had the opportunity on Sept. 14 to learn about different textures and put them in a book.
Nancy McGrain, 4-H Youth Coordinator, and Brenda Welch, Youth Field Specialist, led the morning of doing art at the Monona County Extension and Outreach Office in Onawa.
After the book “How this Book was Made” was read, various textures were talked about before youth were able to pick out several different textures to put in their own book to take home. It was a fun time of trying to decide what types of textures were best to put in their books.
For a snack, they had different textures of food to eat such as apples, pretzels, and carrots.
The next thing on the agenda was to learn about Shadow Art. Everyone had a partner and made a shape with Legos, then they used their flashlight to form a shadow on the wall and trace around it on paper, thus making their own masterpiece. It was a fun time using their creativity.
At the end of the morning, everyone said good-bye to their new and old friends and received a box of colored pencils to take home.
The cost of the morning was a food item for the local food pantries in Mapleton and Onawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.