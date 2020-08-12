The Open Cupboard and the Food Bank of Siouxland Inc. Mobile Food Pantry
Distribution will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Mapleton Community Center 512 Main St. in Mapleton.
The Open Cupboard distributes the food on the third Wednesday of the month. The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload. Only 10 people will be able to unload the truck for distribution. Ten volunteers will then put the food into boxes and bags. The food will then be put into cars or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the community center.
You will then be asked how many are in your family, adults and children, and where you are from.
Last month in July there were 195 households with 144 adults and 51 children that received food.
The Back-Pack program will resume in August when school starts. The Open Cupboard is still in need of funds for the Back-Pack program. The Back-Pack is for the food insecure at the MVAOCOU school.
The funds for the Open Cupboard and the Back-Pack program may be dropped off or mailed to First Security Bank, 401 Main St. in Mapleton, IA 51034, or mailed to Pastor Harvey Hanson, P.O. Box 64, Castana, IA 51010.
These are the guidelines for the distribution in August that must be followed because of the COID-19 VIRUS
