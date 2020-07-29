The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library is full of bookcases with the latest new books. There is a vast selection of books, from health issues; biographies; home decorating and crafts; other non-fiction; a wide variety of new fiction, including best sellers; and a large children’s selection located in the children’s area of the library.
The library has many of the latest DVD movies, audiobooks on CD, recreation equipment, and Lego kits. There are computers for public use in the adult area, and the children’s area has computers and iPads available to the public.
Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library located at 609 Courtright St. in Mapleton and is open
Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you have any questions for the library, call 712-881-1312.
