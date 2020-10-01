Students and staff in the MVAO school district and MVAOCOU High School have received facemasks from two local businesses.
First Security Bank and Rick’s Computers both donated facemasks to the school.
Todd Sadler, President of First Security Bank, said their owner, Lloyd Amundson, has always been very supportive of the communities where he owns banks and supporting local school systems.
“As the new school year approached and understanding some of the issues the schools we’re facing as a part of opening since we had dealt with many of the same things, we discussed ways we could help MVAO with opening,” Sadler said. “In today's world, funds are tight, especially for schools, and we wanted to do something that would help negate expense for the schools while helping the students and staff stay as healthy as possible and return to as much normalcy as possible.”
The school district has worked hard to put together a plan that tries to merge the ideas of getting students back into school, returning the students to some sort of normality while at the same time working to keep students and staff as healthy as possible.
MVAO's return to school plan included the wearing of masks when social distancing (six feet or less) is not possible, like passing in hallways or on a bus, for both students and staff.
Sadler said they decided that facemasks were an item they could probably provide the school to help. He then contacted MVAO superintendent Jeff Thelander about donating facemasks.
“Jeff was enthusiastically supportive of the idea and very much appreciated our willingness to help,” Sadler said.
Thelander said, “Based upon everything we learned in conversations throughout the summer with our county public health departments, studies show that two people wearing masks drastically reduces the spread of COVID-19 or other airborne transmissions between them.”
Spreading COVID-19 is something the schools want to avoid as much as possible to protect both students and staff.
“But another consideration is how quickly a positive case can cause multiple students to be quarantined for up to 14 days,” Thelander said. “We want to mitigate quarantining scenarios as much as possible, too, because lengthy quarantines disrupt the educational process for our staff and students.”
“The donation of masks by First Security Bank and Rick's Computers is so greatly appreciated and their kindness and service to us are reminders of the strength and generosity of the MVAO community,” he added.
The school district purchased lanyards for the younger students so they clip their facemasks when not wearing them.
“The school is a vital part of our local economy and important to the overall vitality of our area,” Sadler said. “We felt as a business operating in this community we had a responsibility to help if we could. In our view, it was a small price to pay if contributing the masks to the school helped to keep everyone safe, active at school and attending activities.”
Thelander added, overall, the students have done an outstanding job responding to wearing masks.
“I could not be more proud of them,” he said. “Our staff has also been so diligent with this and that has been a great model for our kids.”
