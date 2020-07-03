The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building opened on Tuesday, June 30, with limited hours. The facility has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Nature Center’s new limited hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility will be closed to public visitors on Sundays and Mondays. Trails and Nature Playscape will remain open. Visitors are reminded to park in the lower parking lot if they plan to hike after 4 p.m.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed July 3-4.
Capacity will be limited to no more than 30 people inside the facility at one time.
The Nature Center will remain closed to rentals and group events.
In-person educational programs for small groups will resume with limitations in July.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Nature Playscape opened on Friday, June 26. Play at your own risk as the play components are not sanitized.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has added additional hand sanitizer dispensers in the facility for public use. Some hands-on components in the exhibit area have been removed or temporarily closed. Additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures will take place during open hours and after hours. All citizens are urged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.
Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page. For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
