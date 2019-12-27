The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers is hosting its 15th annual Farming for the Future Conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites in Ames.
This year’s conference, themed “Succeeding in a Changing Environment,” features a dynamic line-up of speakers who will provide livestock farmers with timely information to persevere through challenging economic times and raise livestock responsibly and successfully, provide an update on the rules and regulations impacting livestock farms, and hear about the importance of enhancing neighbor relations.
Information shared at the conference will be essential for all farmers regardless of age, experience, or commodity interest.
Andy Curliss, CEO of the North Carolina Pork Council, will kick off the event by taking attendees through his experience dealing with nuisance lawsuits in North Carolina and give input on how to protect your livelihood on the farm.
Other industry experts include Eldon McAfee with the Brick Gentry Law Firm, who will offer insight into the rules and regulations impacting Iowa farmers today; Hannah Thompson-Weeman with the Animal Agriculture Alliance, who will discuss why it’s more important than ever for livestock farmers to continue to proactively enhance neighbor and community relations; and Laurie Johns, communications consultant, who will provide tips on how to effectively communicate with neighbors and community members when growing your livestock farm.
There will also be two expert panels – one comprised of industry professionals that will discuss how they have evolved to meet Iowa’s changing regulatory environment and their strategies for Iowa’s livestock farmers to succeed.
Good examples include reaching out to neighbors and community members for support, planting trees around new livestock buildings, and becoming more involved in their local community.
The second is a panel of livestock farmers who will openly share approaches they used to grow their farm and candidly discuss how they have evolved throughout the years to stay on the farm.
Whether dealing with low commodity prices, unpredictable weather, or increased regulations, these farmers remained committed to achieving their goals.
“This year’s Farming for the Future Conference is designed to provide Iowa’s livestock farmers the tools necessary to not only remain on the farm, but to grow their livestock farm successfully and responsibly,” said Brian Waddingham, executive director of CSIF. “Sometimes it’s beneficial to take a step back, look at issues from a new perspective, and network with other farmers and professionals. This year’s conference will provide that opportunity for all of Iowa’s crop and livestock farmers.”
Registration, including a complimentary lunch, is free if completed by Jan. 13, 2020. A fee will be charged for registrations after Jan. 13.
For more information about the conference and to register, visit supportfarmers.com/future or call 800.932.2436. Space is limited.
CSIF is a non-profit, non-lobbying organization that assists livestock farmers who want help interpreting rules and regulations, guidance on identifying good site locations for barns, counsel on enhancing neighbor relations and tips on how to protect the environment at no cost.
This positive, solutions-based approach to helping livestock farmers grow is a collaborative effort involving the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Turkey Federation, and Midwest Dairy.
For more information, contact CSIF at 800-932-2436 or supportfarmers.com.
