Charter Oak Fire Association received a $2,000 grant for a skid unit for the quick attack fire truck. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.
The Charter Oak Fire Association used the Working Here Fund grant to purchase a skid unit for their quick attack truck. The skid unit, which is a 300-gallon tank with a pump and two hoses, will be used for field, grass, and machinery fires.
“We understand the importance of keeping our communities safe and appreciate the efforts of the Charter Oak Fire Association,” said Kristin Larsen, vice president of retail operations at FSCAmerica’s Carroll office.
Charter Oak Fire Association is one of 81 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the first quarter of 2019. FCSAmerica awarded $136,760 during the latest grant cycle ending March 31.
The Charter Oak Fire Department is a volunteer department, responding to calls in Charter Oak and surrounding rural communities.
Farm Credit Services of America is proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With $28.3 billion in assets and nearly $5.4 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credits and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Learn more at www.fcsamerica.com.
