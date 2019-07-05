The 71st Annual Charter Oak Achievement Days gets underway on Sunday, July 7, and runs through Wednesday, July 10.
Achievement Days gives the Charter Oak community a preview of what awaits them at the Crawford County Fair and is a great way for kids to gain experience before the fair takes place.
Activities begin on Sunday at the city park with a horseshoe contest at 1 p.m. For registration information for the contest, call 712-265-1621 or 712-265-0225.
At 3 p.m., there will be duck races at the Charter Oak pool.
Registration for the Kiddie Tractor Pull will begin at 3:45 p.m. and competition will start at 4 p.m. The Kiddie Tractor Pull is sponsored by the Charter Oak Commercial Club and Charter Oak Fire Department.
Mane Attraction Pony Rides will be at the Achievement Days Sunday through Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. each day.
The first evening of Achievement Days will feature a BBQ meal from 4:30-6 p.m. At 5 p.m., during the meal, there will be a baked goods auction. Proceeds go towards the Achievement Days expenses.
On Monday, July 8, the events get started early with an exhibitors breakfast at 7:30 a.m. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at 8:15 a.m. At 9 a.m., the 4-H building projects will be judged. 4-H projects will be on exhibit in the shelter house after judging.
A petting zoo will start at 2 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday afternoon.
The livestock shows start at 5 p.m. on Monday with the rabbit and poultry show. The swine show will start at 5:30 p.m.
Bingo rounds start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature some sweet prizes. The Methodist food stand and other local concessions will be serving food and drinks Monday through Wednesday.
The Charter Oak Achievers 4-H Club will have kids games.
On Tuesday, July 9, following the exhibitors breakfast, there will be the 4-H and FFA judging contest at 10 a.m. The sheep show will start at 6 p.m., the horse show will be at 6:30 p.m. and the beef show will start at 7 p.m.
Bingo will round out the evening at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 10, the activities start with a 4-H Style Show at the community building at 1:30 p.m., followed by the release of livestock at 4 p.m., and the sale of livestock comes at 6:30 p.m.
Clean up and a watermelon feed will conclude Achievement Days on Thursday, July 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.