The Charter Oak Commercial Club board has decided to cancel the 2020 Charter Oak Achievement Days.
The Commercial Club released this statement, “Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in our local area, it has been decided that it is in the best interest of the community to cancel the Charter Oak Achievement Days for 2020. Please understand that this was not an easy decision for the board to make. We felt that we needed to keep the safety of the exhibitors and the community our number one priority in making this decision. We are planning on holding the Charter Oak Achievement Days in July of 2021 and look forward to seeing everyone then.”
Nolan Staley with the Charter Oak Commercial Club said the group waited as long as they could to make a decision. They had been discussing what they were going to do for a couple months and waited to see what similar events were going to do.
The Commercial Club also talked to the 4-H leaders for their input.
“Our biggest thing was we were having a hard time finding a way to keep everyone safe during a local outbreak,” Staley said.
To his knowledge, Charter Oak Achievement Days hasn’t been canceled since it started in 1948.
With the cancelation, Staley thinks people will miss coming and seeing the kids show their livestock, and the kids will miss it, too.
The Monona County Fair and the Crawford County Fair are still going to happen in some form so youth exhibitors will still get a chance to show their livestock and have projects judged.
