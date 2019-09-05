The Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of a new Ultraviolet light recently to reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections among patients.
The new, state-of-the-art equipment, called the Clorox Healthcare Optimum-UV Enlight System, is a portable system used to kill bacteria and pathogens in hospital patient rooms, surgery suites, clinic exam rooms, birthing suites, bathrooms, and other areas of the hospital.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, on any given day, about one in 31 hospital patients in the United States has at least one healthcare associated infection. Since 2009, the CDC has been working with healthcare providers in the U.S. to eliminate HAIs.
Heather Rasmussen, CCMH Infection Preventionist, said the purchase and implementation of the UV light reflects the Board of Trustee’s insistence on continued prevention of HAIs to protect the lives of patients.
“Patient safety is a top priority at CCMH, and we are very confident the new UV light will provide the best possible protection from hospital acquired infections,” Rasmussen noted.
The Clorox Healthcare Optimum-UV Enlight System is successfully used by more than 300 hospitals and four of the top five Integrated Delivery Networks across the U.S. The UV light delivers a programmed dose of short-wavelength ultraviolet light to kill pathogens on hospital surfaces. When incorporated with routine cleaning and disinfection protocols, this provides the highest level of protection for patients.
Rasmussen said the environmental services staff at CCMH is currently being trained on the use of the UV light. Once training is completed, the UV light will be rolled out in the hospital and clinics.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area. These services are available to persons who suffer from acute or chronic diseases, traumatic injuries, or who are in need of education and/or training in order to maintain a positive lifestyle.
