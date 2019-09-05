Cathy Cook, Crawford County 4-H alum, will be honored as a 4-H Alum of the Day by the Iowa 4-H Foundation. She was recognized at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair.
Alum of the Day is a recognition event that seeks to thank 4-H alumni for their service in spreading the word of 4-H and living out the core pillars of the 4-H Program. Ten individuals are selected to be honored, one each day at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. The individuals being honored exemplify the 4-H spirit, contribute to their local community and continue to support the 4-H Program.
Cook is a club leader for the Viola Visions 4-H club in Sac County where she continues to support and teach children through leading by example for the past 20 years. She is involved with the Sac County Fair each year where she helps prepare the gardens and grounds to ensure they look their best when 4-H’ers come exhibit their projects. Her family tradition of weeding the flower gardens is something that she still values today as a wonderful part of making the fairgrounds a beautiful and inclusive place for all youth.
Cook has also established the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair as a biennial quilt festival. Her hardworking attitude and ideas on the barn quilt committee have helped to grow this rural program over the last decade. This event brings over 1,000 visitors to the fair every other year.
“We are always thrilled to recognize Iowa 4-H alums who continue to live out what they’ve learned in 4-H, and still support the 4-H Program,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We congratulate Cathy on this award and thank her for her support of Iowa 4-H.”
