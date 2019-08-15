The Castana Community UCC Church held their Vacation Bible School Aug. 5-9. Twenty-four youth met at the church each evening for a light supper furnished by various ladies of the church.
The theme for VBS was “Farm Fresh Faith.” Each evening there was a short video about the night’s lesson. Then they learned several new songs that went along with the lessons. After that, the three classes rotated to lesson, craft, and recreation. The lessons were on how Joseph used patience, promise, faithfulness, helpfulness, and blessings in his life.
One of the craft projects was to make a quilt square. These were made into a quilt that they are selling chances on. The nightly collection and the quilt fund will be donated to West Central Development for their School Supply Drive.
They will also have the quilt on display at the Annual Ice Cream social at the church Sunday, Aug. 11. The winner’s name will be drawn at church on Sunday, Aug. 18.
