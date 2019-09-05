Schleswig is forming their Kiddy Parade for the annual Calf Show Days. These are for entries that want to be judged.
If you are going to build a float for your children, or even a business, join in the fun to make this year’s parade a success.
Judging will begin Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:45 a.m., on Sixth and Cedar Streets. There are seven divisions.
The Calf Show Parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. Entry forms can be picked up at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig. Pre-register by Friday, Sept. 13.
If you have questions, call Lila Bubke at 712-676-3606. Hope to see you at the parade.
