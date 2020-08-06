Lisa Kolbe and Tanner Weed, both of Harlan, exchanged marriage vows on June 6, 2020, at The Stables at Copper Ridge on Denison. Rev. AL Hazelton performed the 6 p.m. double ring ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Mike and Tammy Kolbe of Harlan and Randy and Lori Weed of Charter Oak.
Grandparents of the bride are Linda Kohl of Harlan, the late Clyde Kohl, and Don and Marilyn Kolbe of Story City.
Grandparents of the groom are Joyce Weed of Ute, the late Joe Weed, Joyce Petersen of Charter Oak, and the late Lyle Petersen.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father. Maid of honor was Emily Kienast of Harlan. Attending as bridesmaids were Elyse Sorensen, sister of the groom, of Harlan; Savanna Mosbach, sister of the groom, of Emmetsburg; and Carrissa Meiners of Manilla. Flower girl was Blakely Sorensen, niece of the groom, of Harlan. The bride’s personal attendant was Erin Schaben of Panama.
Best man was Alex Boysen of Harlan. Serving as groomsmen were Connor Kanne, Carroll; Dean Sorensen, brother-in-law of the groom, Harlan; Evan Schaben, Panama; and Zach Meiners, Manilla. Ringbearer was Cooper Sorensen, nephew of the groom, Harlan.
Due to COVID-19, the couple downsized their wedding and had less than 40 people in attendance. The bride’s brother and family, Austin and Katelyn Kolb, Kennedy and Hayes, Rockville, Md., were unable to attend due to the military travel ban due to COVID-19. Katelyn was to be a bridesmaid and Kennedy and Hayes were going to be another flower girl and ringbearer respectively.
Following the ceremony, a dinner was held. The bride’s grandmother Linda Kohl baked and decorated the wedding and cupcakes. A reception and dance will be held at The Stables at Copper Ridge in November.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of Harlan Community High School and a 2017 graduate of Iowa State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in child, adult and family services. Lisa is employed as a foster care and adoption home study worker with LSI.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute High School and a 2014 graduate of Iowa Western Community College where he was awarded an associate of applied science degree in agri-business technology. Tanner is engaged in farming and employed with Sorensen Farms and Tiling LLC.
Lisa and Tanner’s plan to go on a honeymoon cruise were canceled due to COVID-19. The newlyweds plan to go on a cruise at a later date.
The Weeds are at home in Harlan with plans to move Charter Oak in the next couple years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.