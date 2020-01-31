Zoey Gubbels

Jace and Kelsey (Camelin) Gubbels of Randolph announce the birth of their daughter, Zoey Jade Gubbels, born on Jan 15, 2020, at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. She weighed 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Tammi Burbach of Blair, John Camelin of Omaha, and John and Kathy Gubbels of Randolph.
Great-grandparents are Glenda Camelin of Boone, Iowa, Barb Burbach and Rita Gubbels of Randolph.
