Weslyn Boudle

Nicole and Jaden Boudle of Fort Calhoun announce the birth of their daughter, Weslyn Jade Boudle, born Sept. 17, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Weslyn is welcomed home by her brother, Braxton, 7.
