Eila Bloomfield

Kimmy and Sam Bloomfield of Tekamah announce the birth of their daughter, Eila Ray Bloomfield, born Jan. 24, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. Eila weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Eila is joined by sister Olivia, 2.
Grandparents are Greg and Laura Bloomfield and Julie and Raymond Sprau, all of Blair.
Great-grandparents are Barbara Bloomfield, Ida Luby and Becky Sprau, all of Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.