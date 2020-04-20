Beverly Homes, formerly of Blair, will turn 90 on Sunday, April 26. To celebrate this milestone, the family is hosting a card shower. During these times of quarantine, if you are unable to obtain a card, a homemade one or personal note would also be appreciated. Cards may be sent to 5728 South 108th Street, Apt #103, Omaha, NE 68137. A birthday party will be held at a later date.
