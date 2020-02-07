Jack and Opal (Rasmussen) Jensen of Blair will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 12, 2020. Jack and Opal were married Feb. 12, 1950, at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
Jack is a retired farmer and Opal retired from Washington County Bank.
Their children are Jackie Dawson and husband, Brad, of North Platte, and Mark Jensen and wife, Mary, of Arlington. Jack and Opal have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.