West Harrison Schools kicked off their #bestyearever with new principal, Casey Ring, who came to West Harrison from the Tri-Center Community School District.
As Ring completed her first days at West Harrison as a principal, she looks forward to the “best year ever.” So much so that the theme for the district this year is “Best Year Ever!”
“I enjoy that challenge of going from kindergarten to middle school lunch, second grade to high school lunch,” she said. “I love it. Every day is different. I am an adaptive person, and I am a systematic thinker.”
Size is a big difference, as West Harrison is a smaller district than what she has experienced previously.
She began her career as a high school teacher and had little experience with younger students until the last couple of years when she became Tri-Center’s curriculum director.
She is pleased with her staff as they get their students, and themselves, into the routines of the school year.
“Our teachers are working really hard to prepare for this year. There is a lot of professional learning happening, and we are really working on having a growth mindset as a staff,” she said. “You are thrown back into a schedule. Everything moves quickly during the school year.”
Ring enjoys being in a rural school setting with a strong partnership with the community and strong leadership from older students.
“It’s a daily occurrence to see the older kids with younger students,” she said. “They know everybody. That is a benefit of a smaller school. A lot of times you need the older kids because you just don’t have the staff.”
She is impressed with the number of ways older students take ownership in the school with programs for upperclassmen to assist in a variety of ways inside the school.
“There is five or six kids who spend their first period helping in the kitchen, getting ready for lunch,” she said. “That provides life skills that those kids take away, too, like work ethic, how to take direction, and kitchen skills.”
Ring’s family has moved into the community, and they continue to navigate the area and become acquainted with their neighbors. Their children, Layton, Austyn, and Kelby, began classes in their new school in late August.
“We are meeting and figuring out who is who,” she said. “I hope by the end of this week (week of Aug. 26) they feel more included socially.”
Her husband, Jay, drives a truck, runs a cow/calf farm near Neola, as well as a dirt work business.
Ring said she knew what she wanted, and she has found it at West Harrison and in the Harrison County community.
“It is beautiful here,” she said. “I am trying to remember as I drive home not to let this get old and to remember how all of this feels being new.”
While West Harrison begins their #bestyearever, Logan-Magnolia is building on their #pantherpride with Jill Kiger at the helm as the Logan-Magnolia Elementary School Principal this year.
Kiger is enjoying a smaller school setting at Logan-Magnolia. Her previous position as principal at Clark Elementary in Osceola included 740 kids with an off-site preschool.
“It has been a great first week! The first full week can be intense, but it has gone so well,” she said. “I feel like I am starting to make good connections with the kids. I have been supervising lunches already and will start observing lessons and see the kids engaging in their learning next week. I am super excited to really dive into that.”
To kick off the school year, Lo-Ma elementary has a flag ceremony for all the students before meeting in the small gym.
Superintendent Tom Ridder welcomed the kids back this year and then introduced Kiger as the principal.
“I have the best job in the world because I get to spend time with students and interact with them. Even as a principal, I see myself as a teacher,” she said. “But then I get to work with the teachers in that adult capacity. Then I get to see great teaching!”
Kiger has taken the opportunity to read to classrooms and take on transitional kindergarten already, as well as encouraging older elementary students to take on more leadership roles and how leadership looks to fifth and sixth grade students.
“We had a group of sixth graders come to the lunch room on the very first day of school. The students had chips to open, milk to open, ranch dressing to open, and little icy things,” she said. “It was so wonderful to see the big kids helping the little kids. Everyone was relaxed at lunch because all the little kids were getting their needs met right away. They weren’t overwhelmed. And the big kids were grinning from ear to ear because they were helping. I love student leadership!”
Her goal for the year is re-establishing the full-time principal role at the elementary level, something they have not had for a while.
Also, she wants to ensure the good work that happens in the school is well-documented so new staff coming in can benefit from those best practices and really highlight all the ways the district and community show their #pantherpride.
Her family is also integrating into the community, and Kiger is enjoying the process as they chose Logan-Magnolia schools for the community as well.
“The community has been so welcoming to our family. We chose Logan for the reasons that we are experiencing – the welcoming, small town atmosphere, the school pride, the strong educational system,” she said. “All those are pieces that, if we were going to move our family, we wanted to make sure we were part of.”
She could not be happier as her family’s first year in Logan begins, and she is excited to see what the year will bring.
