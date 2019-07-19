The new Nebraska Historical Marker near Arlington gives Washington County a total of 12 markers.
Only Buffalo, Clay, Dawes, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster, Platte and Webster counties have more markers than Washington County.
Arlington's marker is the first on the western side of the county. The other markers are focused around Blair and Fort Calhoun. The markers, location and synopsis of the text include:
• Brewster Cemetery, 15571 County Road 26, Blair: Founded in 1870 by Israel Swihart, the cemetery was named for his wife, Mary Brewster Swihart. Those buried here include three Civil War veterans and several children who succumbed to the harsh conditions of life on the Great Plains.
• Congregational Church of Blair, 16th and Colfax streets, Blair: The Congregational Church of Blair was organized with eight communicants on Feb. 10, 1870, less than a year after John I. Blair auctioned the original town lots a few blocks north of this site. On Nov. 22, 1874, a 28-by-40-foot sanctuary, characteristic of the Carpenter-gothic style of architecture, was dedicated on this site.
• Cuming City Cemetery and Nature Preserve, 14000 County Road 14, Blair: Known as the Cuming City Cemetery, an 11-acre tract of land was set aside in 1976 primarily as a preserve for native vegetation. Never plowed, the prairie looks much like it did to the Indians and to the first white men who settled Nebraska in the 1850s. Part of the plot is reserved as a burial ground for descendants of Lewis M. Kline, a pioneer newspaperman who helped found Cuming City in 1855.
• DeSoto Townsite, Power Lane, Blair: The town of DeSoto was platted on the site in 1854 and incorporated in 1855. Steamboating on the Missouri River was then in its heyday. DeSoto provided a landing for passengers and goods. By 1857, several hundred people lived in DeSoto. There were 15 businesses, including hotels, saloons, stores. newspapers and banks. The town served as the county seat from 1858 to 1866.
• Fort Atkinson (1), Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun: From 1820 to 1827, Fort Atkinson was the nation's largest and most westerly military post, occupying the site of the earlier Lewis and Clark Council Bluff. The post's population of more than 1,000 included military personnel of the elite Rifle Regiment and Sixth Infantry, some of their families and other civilians The Sixth U.S. Infantry occupied the fort when it was abandoned in 1827.
• Fort Atkinson (2), 102 N. 14th St., Washington County Museum, Fort Calhoun: Fort Atkinson was established in 1820 about a half mile southeast of here. It was named after its founder Gen. Henry Atkinson. From Fort Atkinson, troops under the command of Col. Henry Leavenworth moved up the Missouri River in 1823 to punish the Arikara Indians after an attack on William H. Ashley's fur trading party. Members of the garrison ascended the river in 1825 on a mission of peace, participating in a series of treaties with the Indians.
• Fort Calhoun Schools at Washington Square, 1101 Monroe St., Fort Calhoun: Washington Square was the location for public education in Fort Calhoun from 1865 to 1972. The first school building was constructed in 1865. Until 1892, the school provided only a ninth grade education. Tenth grade was added in 1893, eleventh grade in 1904 and twelfth grade in 1920. Over the years, additions were made to the school, including an auditorium/gymnasium. The buildings at Washington Square were sold or torn down after construction of new elementary and high school buildings.
• Lewis and Clark campsite July 30-Aug. 2, 1804, 141 S. 7th St., Fort Calhoun: On July 30, the explorers arrived at the bluff where Fort Atkinson would be built less than two decades later.
• Lewis and Clark campsites Aug. 3-4, 1804, 901 S. 13th St., Blair: On Aug. 3, Lewis and Clark held a council with the Oto and Missouria Indians at a site they named “Council Bluff” near present day Fort Calhoun. Following the council, the explorers moved up river, camping south of what is now Blair. On Aug. 4, the party camped at a site north of Blair.
• Steamboat Bertrand, rural unnamed road, Fort Calhoun, DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge: In March 1865, the Bertrand left St. Louis under the command of Capt. James Yore. The cargo of general merchandise and mercury, used in the refinement of gold, was bound for the frontier mining towns near Fort Benton, Montana territory. On April 1, 1865, the vessel struck a snag less than a mile from DeSoto and sank in 10 minutes. No lives were lost. In 1967, a search for the Bertrand began. The excavation was completed in October 1869 after 150 tons of cargo had been removed.
• The death of Marshal Suverkrubbe, 397 S. 14th St., Fort Calhoun: At about 3 a.m. Dec. 5, 1932, Fort Calhoun marshal Albert Suverkrubbe was shot while trying to apprehend two men fleeing Kruse's Red and White Grocery, 106 S. 14th St. Suverkrubbe died from his wounds nine days later. He is the only Washington County law enforcement officer to lose his life in the line of duty.
