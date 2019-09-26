I'm no marksman, but I know some people who are.
Last week was heavy on Washington County shotgun sports events and news. I stopped by the annual Washington County Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt on Saturday before speaking with CZ-USA's Dave Miller on Monday. Miller talked to me about a standout Blair Youth Shooting Sports (BYSS) alum and a world record he's after.
First, though, the youth hunt. BYSS hosted this year's mentored hunt at its range north of Blair. County kids took part in the full day of safety lessons, shooting and hunting as did a huge number of volunteers — an every-year constant, those volunteers.
Again, I don't hunt, but I know I saw kids with smiles on their faces as they returned from a pheasant hunt around the grounds. I snapped a sweet photo of Oliver Ladehoff and his two birds, am I right?
The youngsters also had a good — and informative — time taking advantage of the grounds, taking aim during a five-stand shooting session.
Now, let's talk about Blair High School grad Weston Zolck. He's one of those guys always making waves.
The Iowa Western Reivers shooter is one of four young men and women competing with Miller to set a world record Oct. 12 in Lenexa, Kan. The five-person team is focused on taking out out as many clay targets as they can during a 12-hour period. The record they hope to break is 4,602.
“It was as equally difficult for us,” Miller said of the qualifying process.
Zolck stood out during the shooting challenge section, finishing as just one of two shooters taking out all 50 targets.
“He just stood out there and smashed targets,” Miller said.
But the 400- to 500-word shooting-sports-focused essay held more weight during the process, which made CZ-USA's selections harder to make.
“It was really difficult to sort out at the end,” Miller said.
But Zolck made the cut alongside Jessica Strasser of Wisconsin, Levi Henrichs of Iowa and Makayla Scott of West Virginia. They'll hope to be record holders after firing their CZ 1012 shotguns Oct. 12.
“Those are the kids we want to hold up,” Miller said. He added that they're the future of the sport and the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.