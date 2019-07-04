The youngsters sure can play ball, can't they?
The results are in and multiple youth baseball and softball teams saw success this past weekend at state tournaments. Here's a rundown of results I found in my email (thanks to those who sent in photos).
The Blair Cubs organization had an eventful weekend. The age 12 and younger Purple squad won the USSSA AA Gold State Championship, while the 11U Cubs won the USSSA AA Silver State Championship.
I'll let you Google all of those letters to see what they mean.
The 12U Blair squad beat Hastings 10-8 in the championship game, while the 11Us won their's 7-5 against McCook. The Cubs organization finished off the weekend with a pool party.
In softball, the Blair Chaos went 6-0 and won the USA Nebraska Softball 10U Class C State Championship in Hastings. They beat David City 8-2 in the championship game with Taytum Macholan in the pitching circle. She finished her team's six games with 29 strikeouts.
An Arlington 10U squad, meanwhile, went 1-2 at state. The 10U Black softball team finished their season with only one regular season loss, however.
Overall, the results show that Washington County is in for plenty of future success on the diamond. Coaches at Blair and Arlington High Schools are certainly happy to see that these youngsters have a passion for the game and are finding great success in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.