At this point, you know its good news when I type the names Brook Hoesing, May Hoesing and Lauren Nelson.
The three Washington County natives and their Wayne State College rugby teammates are National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) national champions once again after Sunday's 90-12 win over Endicott College (Mass.) in Marietta, Ga. The Wildcats are four-time, defending NSCRO 15s champions and 11-time champions, overall.
Brook — a team captain — and May Hoesing are Arlington graduates, while Nelson graduated from Fort Calhoun. Together, they've helped keep Wayne State one of the country's premier rugby programs.
In recent years, the Wildcats have averaged two national titles per year between 15s and 7-on-7 play. This fall, they dominated St. Scholastica 125-22 — Brook was named the MVP — to reach the final four before topping Minnesota State University-Moorhead 57-14 in the semifinals.
The Washington County Wildcats' teammate, Isabelle Robinson, was then named the MVP of the championship match.
Congrats to Brook, May, Lauren and their team on continued success!
Allen earns honorable mention
I have one more congratulations to hand out this week to a current Arlington Eagle.
Volleyball setter — and current basketball player — Claire Allen received Omaha World-Herald All-Class C1 honorable mention over the weekend. The junior also made the list of All-Omaha Area honorable mention recipients.
Congrats Claire!
