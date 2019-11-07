Hello and welcome to the Zam Driver Turned Writer entry for the first full week of November 2019.
This is one of those uninteresting columns where I tell you about what I'm up to. The fall sports season has come and gone and I'll have a little under a month of Washington County sports pages to fill.
So, what is a sports editor to do you ask? You'll see.
What you'll see is, hopefully, some names you either haven't seen much of in my pages or some you haven't seen in awhile. My focus is “different stuff,” if you will.
I'll be digging into some junior high basketball games in the coming month, while also filling you in on how some of our community's college athletes are doing. That's why the headline of this column contains “next up” and “next level.” Makes sense, right?
So, look for those updates on the youngsters and the young adults, but also know you have my ear if you have any leads on possible stories. I can't guarantee you I'll write about your story idea, but I can guarantee I'll respond to your suggestion email from my sports@enterprisepub.com account.
So, I guess that's it. Hopefully, I'll have more chit-chat for you in next week's Zam Driver entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.