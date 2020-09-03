My weekend was hectic.
Because of some shuffling of the Friday football schedule, I ended up doing some driving. On Friday, I made my way to West Point for the Arlington Eagles' opener.
The next morning, nice and early, I was in Blair watching the Fort Calhoun and Arlington softball teams before watching the Bears take on Bellevue West.
Then, from there, I drove to Plattsmouth for the rescheduled BHS football game. Then I went home to write and edit photos for 15 football, softball and volleyball games.
And, with that, I still missed some things from the busy weekend.
Someone — so, so kindly and understanding of course — reminded me that I didn't fit an online update for the Blair football game into all that. So, I did a little bit of that and now I'm letting you know a few more of the misses.
Midtown Mayhem takes over
The largest Midtown Mayhem 3-on-3 basketball tournament yet took place Saturday on the courts in the Washington County Bank parking lot in Blair.
Thirty-two teams of third-graders to adults took part. Team names included Basket Hounds, Rim Rockers, Net Rippers, The Ankle Breakers, Rona Runners, Covid Killerz, the Shooting Stars and the Marvelous Mermaids.
Teams came from Blair, obviously, but also Fort Calhoun, North Bend and Columbus from what I can tell from the schedule. So, thank you Craig Heuton for the information and schedule and my apologies for not being able to make it amid my road trips.
Swaney competes at Nebraska Mid-Amateur
Blair's Nick Swaney, the Midland Warriors golf coach, finished tied for 37th Sunday at the Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship at the Awarii Dunes Golf Club near Axtell.
The golfer carded a 151 over 36 holes, finishing with 72 Saturday and 79 Sunday. He had three birdies and an eagle.
The Championship was won by Andy Sajevic of Omaha, who finished with a 36-hole 138.
Former Pioneer commits to Doane volleyball
Former Fort Calhoun Pioneer Madyson Back, a 2020 graduate, committed to playing Doane University volleyball recently.
She took to Twitter to make the announcement, earning “Likes” from the Doane Athletics account and the Fort Calhoun volleyball (@CalhounVolleyb1) page. Congrats Madyson!
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day rescheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission sent me a release, announcing the rescheduled date for Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. It is now Sept. 12.
On that Saturday, Nebraska state parks, state recreation areas and state historical parks are free to enter without a permit fee. Fishing permits aren't necessary to fish on that day either.
COVID-19 forced the date's rescheduling from its usual Memorial Day Weekend.
