If I'm Weston Zolck, I'm introducing myself to people this way from now on: “Weston Zolck, world record-holder.”
Now, my bet is the Herman native and Blair High graduate won't do that, but he'd certainly have every right to. After a CZ-USA sponsored shoot Oct. 12 in Lenexa, Kan., Zolck is just that — a world record-holder.
A few weeks back, I wrote about how CZ-USA selected the Washington County marksmen and three more young adults — Jessica Strasser of Wisconsin, Levi Henrichs of Iowa and Makayla Scott of West Virginia — to join professional Dave Miller in a 12-hour clay shoot where the group would try to take down as many targets as they could to set a new Guinness World Record.
Well, I'd say they accomplished their goal. The five-person crew took down 14,176 clays, breaking the previous mark by nearly 10,000 according to a guns.com article.
“All I was thinking was, 'Break as many targets as possible to make the record hard for anyone to break,'” Zolck said Monday.
Twelve hours aiming a shotgun is a lot of work, but not for the avid Iowa Western college shooter.
“It was a cool experience that flew by,” he said. “I was ready to keep going for a few more hours after it was done.”
To earn his spot on the team, Zolck shot during an earlier qualifier and wrote a 500-word essay. Miller told me that CZ-USA really put a lot of stock into the written work.
“It was a huge honor that I wasn't expecting because I've never been good at writing essays,” Zolck said. “But I tried harder on this paper than any other that I did.”
So, what's next for the world record-holder?
Zolck, a sophomore on the Iowa Western team with another Blair shooter, Ryan Philby, said he wants continued success on the college scene before a potential look into Olympic shooting when he graduates.
Either way, though, the world record-holder said he will continue to shoot and compete. Fourteen thousand clay targets are a lot for 12 hours, but not in the grand scheme of his shooting career.
