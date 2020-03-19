I've spent way too much time debating what I should write about in this column.
First, I wanted to rant and rave about how some lump “the media” all into one big ball and would much prefer blaming the entire coronavirus pandemic on us than paying any attention to what the vast majority of health professionals and government officials are saying.
Secondly, I wanted to suggest that, in my opinion, fear isn't necessarily a bad thing. To me, it's a natural response to a precarious situation which helps us react appropriately.
For instance, not sharing green beer mugs with everyone at the bar on St. Patrick's Day. I, for one, am fearful of that exact scenario.
Lastly, I debated whether I should use this column to critique the initial social media response to the NSAA limiting boys state basketball tournament attendance to immediate family members last week. That would have included talk of folks wanting to ban “the media” as well (even though its our job to inform you of things you don't have access to or were unaware of) and comments from a not-too-far-away coach who bizarrely compared the COVID-19 death toll to the number of people Jeffrey Dahmer killed as a way to downplay it.
Don't worry folks, that coach deleted the tweet from well outside the borders of Washington County.
But, what I ultimately settled on for this column can be perfectly summed up by the headline, “Well, now what?”
Honestly, its a good question.
It's my understanding that I'll have no high school sports practices or games to attend until, essentially, April. And, to be honest, that projection is while looking at the glass half full.
So, new game and competition coverage is out of the question. But, what I can do, is commit to you that the sports page will be as full as it can be. I am not on vacation, I am accepting a challenge.
We'll continue to have multiple sports stories every single edition. I'll be conducting interviews via phone and digging through the history books to remind you of all the good times the county's had in the athletic realm.
Yes, it's sad that this year's kids aren't able to compete as of yet. Yes, I feel for the college seniors from Washington County who may never play again. But, I think its also fair to say we're going to learn a lot about ourselves in the coming weeks (or months) and, hopefully, I can provide some information that'll make for some enjoyable reading along the way.
By the way, if you've read this far, thanks for sticking with it even if you didn't appreciate the first three points of this column. Trust me when I say I wanted to rant and rave, but after just a little bit of raving, I think I have it out of my system.
Be well!
