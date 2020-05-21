I had a hard time believing what I was hearing in April during a phone conversation with a county Legion baseball coach.
He said it was tough not having practices and games because the weather had been so good.
I'll admit, I was a bit perplexed by that statement.
Sure, I wrote a column in early March — pre-coronavirus shutdowns — optimistic about the weather and the prospects of outdoor sports, but things had changed. As I looked out the window of my kitchen during that April phone conversation, I saw cloudy skies and trees whipping in the wind. It looked cold and I could actually feel it through the window glass.
I have to say, I'm no fan of cold.
But the Legion coach was quick to remind me that you can play baseball in the cold. You can't in rain and, at that point, it hadn't been raining.
So, while I was upset in general at everything going on, I was actually satisfied to stay out of the cold breeze during baseball, track and soccer this spring.
I'm not now.
As temperature projections start to regularly hit the 70s and 80s, I'm hoping like heck we can play some baseball and softball soon. Some teams, understandably, have canceled their seasons, but I think everybody would be in favor of ballgames in the summer heat if it can be accomplished safely in accordance with Gov. Pete Ricketts' June guidelines.
I can sweat through baseball season because it fits. Hot and humid with a bag of sunflower seeds in my back pocket is fine by me.
That's why the warmer it gets, the more I miss sports. I know prioritizing them above other aspects of life is silly, but I look forward to the day we can see baseball in-person in addition to on ESPN at 4:30 a.m. from South Korea.
Yeah, I've woken up early a time or two recently to watch Korean Baseball Organization games. I'm a front-running NC Dino fan for life and you might as well join the bandwagon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.