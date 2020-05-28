It's a short Zam Driver Turned Writer column this week.
I typically just ramble here, so I don't think we should take this for granted.
I want to start and end by saying I value the adults responsible for the youth sports organizations in this county. Over the past couple of weeks, I've spoken to presidents, board members and coaches, and I think its safe to say they're doing the best they can to make the best decisions available right now. They're facing some tough circumstances and making decisions some won't like and others will. It's an increasingly tough job and one they probably didn't foresee when they signed up to help run their kids' sports organization.
So, thank you presidents, board members and coaches for figuring these things out for all of the county's sports kids.
Now, please don't make me regret writing this. In particular, don't steal from your kids' organization's bank account because that's happened to me before — in another state — and it hurt my feelings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.