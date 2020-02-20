I have no idea what happened Tuesday night during the Class B Subdistrict 4 final between the Blair and Bennington girls basketball teams.
Now, I realize that can be read several different ways, but I want you to know that I don't know what happened because it, plainly, hasn't happened yet. It's Tuesday afternoon — a few hours before the game — and I don't need to know what happened to make the following point: Coach Matt Aschoff's Bears are a historic bunch.
Monday night, without two of its top performers on the floor, BHS bested Schuyler 49-8 for its 14th win of the season.
Now, I hate to brag and boast about the good ol' days, but my high school wasn't happy with 14 wins unless they came within the first 14 games of the season. But that's not a fair standard to set for any school, particularly those in Class B.
So, for the Blair girls basketball program, 14 wins is historic. The once powerful Bears of the 1990s have been long gone and 14 is as good as this school has gotten since.
Not since 1999 has BHS won 14 games. That's pre-Y2K. That's “Grant was 9 years old” territory.
The year 1999 was also the “Scott Flynn was the girls basketball coach” era, which makes me wonder if any of this team's players realize one of their middle school teachers once led the high school team.
Now, I don't want to discourage the successes of the last 21 years of Blair girls basketball. The Bears had winning seasons in 2000, 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2010, but, for the most part, the program has struggled.
Even coach Aschoff has seen those struggles. His teams were just 27-60 before this year.
But something has changed. After a 6-15 mark a year ago, Blair was focused, seemingly, all year and never played as if it couldn't win. Every time I've seen them play, at least, the Bears have hard-charged ahead into battle.
Setting aside the work of the coaches, assistants Kari Heser and Dallas Roach included, of course, I've got to give a lot of credit to Blair senior Sophia Grantham. Anyone that's seen her hoop or play her best sport, soccer, knows she isn't going to let anyone get anything over on her. The University of Missouri-Kansas City soccer recruit is a D1 athlete, plain and simple. She's competitive to a terrifying degree and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible because, sometimes, that's what a struggling program needs to shake itself out of its “normal” state.
Though I understand she hates my weekly attempts at sports photography, I still have to state my belief that Grantham is one of the top catalysts to BHS' newfound success.
But it doesn't end there. The sophomore group of players have exploded onto the scene and made themselves apart of a new standard.
The juniors, meanwhile, have stepped into roles they may not have expected coming into the season and thrived.
Everyone has found a role and made it work for them because they're focused on being the best Bears they can be.
That's the thing. This historic Blair girls basketball team hasn't gotten to this point because everything went perfectly. People have been hurt, future conference standouts have had to sit out due to transfer rules and a number of players have had to fill in and play roles their team desperately needed.
That's why this Bears season has been fun to witness, though. It's been far from perfect. It's been ugly and unfortunate, and coach Aschoff's team doesn't seem to care because there were still wins on the table.
I don't know what happens beyond 2:44 Tuesday afternoon as I write this, but the Blair girls basketball program should be proud of its progress already. There's a lot left to accomplish, but 20-plus-year high in wins is something to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.